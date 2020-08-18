Couple cheats jail after marrying off minor (15)

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

A MUTARE couple which married off their 15-year-old daughter for $40 escaped jail sentence yesterday after their eight-month sentence was commuted to 480 hours of community service.

The couple, from Dangamvura Area 16, appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi facing charges of pledging a female person as defined in section 94 (1) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Manhibi sentenced the couple to eight months behind bars, but four months were conditionally suspended.

Another four months were commuted to 480 hours of community service at Dangamvura Police Station.

A 20-year-old man (who could not be named for ethical reasons) to whom the girl had been married off also appeared in court facing charges of bedding a minor.

He was sentenced to eight months imprisonment of which four months were suspended.

The remaining four months were also commuted to 480 hours of community service at Dangamvura Beit Hall.

The court heard that on July 29, the 20-year-old man told the minor’s parents that he intended to marry their under age daughter.

The couple arranged for a customary marriage.

On August 2, 2020, the man brought $40 as per agreement and gave it to the couple, who handed the daughter to the convict, before neighbours reported the matter to the police.

