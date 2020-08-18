Concession man kills wife, commits suicide

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

A CONCESSION man went berserk and bludgeoned his wife to death over infidelity allegations before committing suicide.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case.

Tinashe Mbasi (38) of Highhood, Concession, allegedly killed his wife Christine Gwedeza (35) and later committed suicide, leaving a note attributing the two deaths to infidelity.

“I can confirm that we recorded a murder case in Concession, where a husband killed his wife with an unknown object before committing suicide, investigations are under way,” Dhewu said.

Mbasi’s brother Takunda told NewsDay that he discovered the couple’s bodies on Friday.

“I visited my brother’s house and saw that the door was locked, but there was bad smell coming from the room. I peeped through the window and discovered the couple’s lifeless bodies lying on the floor,” he said.

“I then rushed to the police station to file a report. I came back with the police who broke down the door and saw my brother’s note.”

The bodies were taken to Concession Hospital for post-mortem.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw