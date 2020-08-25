Chitungwiza church launches soup kitchen

BY TSITSI MASHIRI

A CHITUNGWIZA-BASED church, Believers Hill Church (BHC), on Sunday launched a soup kitchen where it fed over 500 needy people in the dormitory town.

Many ordinary people, particularly in the informal sector, have been struggling to access food and other basic commodities since government imposed a national lockdown in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The church is led by Talent Chiweshe, son of the late popular evangelist Phanuel Dzangare Chiweshe.

BHC youth leader and pastor, Tafadzwa Ndoro, who is also the soup kitchen’s main chef, said they were inspired by ordinary people’s struggles to launch the programme.

“We are giving food to the community because we know in times like these whereby people are struggling, sometimes they eat one meal a day,” he said.

“We were expecting 300 people from the community to come and collect food and go and eat at home because COVID-19 is real but we ended up feeding over 500 people.”

One of the beneficiaries of the programme, Faith Gumbo of St Mary’s said BHC had led by example and other churches should follow suit.

“I think if churches in Chitungwiza start doing what BHC has done, our community will not go to bed on empty stomachs,” she said. One of the pastors who also mobilises community members, Stanley Chakupa, said they were simply fulfilling the biblical command to do good.

The COVID-19 lockdown has left the majority of Chitungwiza residents struggling to feed their families, with the elderly and the disabled hit the hardest.

