Chin’ono, Ngarivhume’s bail ruling on Thursday

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

HIGH Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi yesterday postponed bail ruling for journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and opposition politician Jacob Ngarivhume to Thursday.

The two have been languishing in remand prison since July 20 when they were arrested on charges of inciting public violence.

The State said Chin’ono and Ngarivhume incited public violence through social media posts ahead of anti-government protests which had been called for July 31.

Chin’ono’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa told the court that no evidence had been tendered to prove the allegations and the denial of bail by magistrate Ngoni Nduna at the lower courts.

The investigations officer under cross examination by Mtetwa had accepted that a government can be lawfully removed from power without going to elections.

Many opposition activists, supporters and prominent individuals that include Tsitsi Dangarembgwa and Fadzai Mahere were arrested on July 31 for protesting against corruption.

Ngarivhume, through his lawyer Moses Nkomo, also disowned the Twitter handle which put out the three posts used in court as evidence of incitement.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi opposed bail saying the two were not candidates for bail.

Mabhaudhi further argued that the demonstrations were ongoing and threats to remove President Emmerson Mnangagwa still remained.

