C-TRADE brings capital market closer to investors in spite of COVID- 19

While the world has been altered or almost come to a standstill due to the COVID- 19 pandemic which was declared a global pandemic by the World Health Organisation on the 11th of March, one thing has remained constant within the local capital market. Investors across the width and breadth of the country or abroad can still observe the lockdown and social distancing while still benefitting from buying or selling shares remotely using C-TRADE.

C-TRADE is an innovation developed to harness and promote participation of retail investors and institutions in capital markets through mobile and internet based platforms. It automates the interface of the retail and institutional investors giving them direct access to the market with enhanced efficiency and convenience. Investors can easily access, trade and get relevant information on the companies they wish to invest in as well as access timely, accurate information regarding the performance of their investments and the various opportunities that exist.

It wasn’t that long ago that the ability to trade shares online and through mobile phones seemed like a scary prospect to individual investors. But thanks to a raft of technological improvements and the rise of online share trading platforms worldwide, it’s now easier than ever for ordinary Zimbabweans from all walks of life to buy and sell shares online through the C-TRADE platform. C-TRADE is convenient in that one simply needs to open an account for free and they are good to go. Investors are not bound by time and physical place as long as they are accessible on a mobile phone or have internet access.

This technology significantly reduces the need for manual processes and paper work and is consistent with international trends as, the communication of orders and executions are being conducted electronically and in real time worldwide. The platform also provides investors with a convenient 24/7 mechanism to exit their investments. It offers an advanced interface and the ability for investors to see how their money is performing throughout the day. Further, it almost eliminates the middle men as there is virtually no direct communication with broker.

Apart from reducing the overall trading cost, using C-TRADE is hassle free making it lucrative as it gives investors greater control of their portfolios as they can trade whenever they wish to. This is different from traditional trading where an investor may be stuck until he or she is able to contact their broker or when the broker is available to place their order. C-TRADE allows for almost instant transactions. An investor has the ability to review his/her options instead of depending on middle men to tell them the best bets for their money. Overtime, investors become more experienced and understand the market and can distinguish good investments from bad ones.

C-TRADE provides wide distribution channels through the incorporation of the SMS and Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). Investors simply dial a short code which gives them direct access to the market with enhanced efficiency and convenience. Investors on smartphones can access the Mobile App for the trading of securities or visit ctrade.co.zw to register and start trading.

C-TRADE operates in a market which is regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe. This means that all the activity on C-TRADE is in line with the regulatory requirements of the capital markets hence providing for investor protection. Trading using the C-TRADE platforms is very secure. The process requires authorisation through PINs only known by the account holder thereby ensuring security of shares and funds.

