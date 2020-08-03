Afro-jazz gospel artiste drops single

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean Afro-Jazz songbird Faith Mujee, who has a deep love for worship and Afro-fusion music, recently released a single titled Kumagumo.

The song has since attracted positive reviews on YouTube and Facebook after it was launched online following new COVID-19 containment protocols barring public gatherings.

Mujee, who has a collection of singles under her belt, told NewsDay Life & Style that the song was themed around the apocalypse, and the need for unity among Christians.

“I am happy with the response as I am enjoying hundreds of followers on these social media platforms,” she said.

Mujee said the single, produced by Samuel Jay of Bish Heartland, was the first of several that would be eventually compiled into an album.

Samuel Jay said the talented Mujee was raising the country’s flag high in neighbouring South Africa.

“She can put any subject into a song, especially societal issues that people wouldn’t dare talk about,” he said.

“She is a versatile singer-songwriter and artiste with deep love for worship and Afro-fusion. Her art is remedial, educative, entertaining and motivational.”

At the start of her career a few years back, Mujee collaborated with Guspy Warrior in a song titled Tiri Mafia and recently had another duet with Kazz Khalif, a Zimbabwean based in the United Kingdom.

The musician, born and bred in Chitungwiza, realised and nurtured her talent at St Emmanuel High School in Nyanga.

She was to partner another recording artiste, Wanai, and released the single, Unity.

Mujee cited Shingisai Suluma and the late veteran musician and national hero Oliver Mtukudzi as her greatest influencers.

