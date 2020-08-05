AfDB Zim country manager retires

BY FIDELITY MHLANGA

His last day in office was July 31, 2020. During a virtual meeting held last Thursday, Kitabire said the experience was fulfilling before commending the government and private sector for taking ownership of the projects financed by the bank.

“It has been a great honour and enormous pleasure for me to serve Zimbabwe for the past 13 years. It has been a rewarding experience as we took steps to improve the lives of Zimbabweans,” he said.

Finance and Economic Development minister Mthuli Ncube commended Kitabire for his contribution to the country over the years.

“Kitabire has been at the forefront in helping us find resources from the bank to fight crises such as Cyclone Idai, COVID-19 and waterborne diseases. We are grateful and implore the bank to find someone equal to the task (as the new country manager),” Ncube said.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade minister Sibusiso Moyo said Kitabire worked professionally and tirelessly towards the country’s development agenda, “and we would like to wish him well in his future endeavours”.

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) commissioner-general Faith Mazani expressed gratitude to Kitabire for being responsive to the tax collector’s call for help towards modernisation of her organisation’s information technology systems to enhance its domestic resource mobilisation efforts.

Zimra together with the Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Office of the Auditor-General are some of the beneficiaries of the African bank’s recent financial support to improve tax and accountability enhancement in the country.

Before being posted to Zimbabwe as AfDB country manager, Kitabire worked as lead economist in Tunisia as well as adviser to the vice-president’s operations and resident representative in the Zambia country office.

Before joining AfDB, Kitabire held various positions including director of budget in Uganda’s Finance, Planning and Economic Development ministry and also worked as a senior economist at the International Monetary Fund,

Washington DC.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw