Abducted Byo activist dumped near his home

BY SILAS NKALA

BULAWAYO political activist Tawanda Muchehiwa, who went missing after being allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents in the city centre on Thursday, was found dumped near his home in Mahatshula suburb on Saturday.

According to his lawyer Zibusiso Ncube, Muchehiwa was heavily tortured by his abductors who dumped him in Mahatshula suburb on Saturday evening following a ruling earlier that day by High Court judge, Justice Martin Makonese compelling the police to bring him to court within 72 hours.

“They have finally produced Muchehiwa after we made an application at the Bulawayo High Court seeking an order for his unveiling to us,” Ncube said yesterday.

The application was filed on behalf of the Muchehiwas by Nqobani Sithole and argued in court by Ncube.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights report, Muchehiwa was arrested together with other suspected activists Advent Mathuthu, Amandlenkosi Mathuthu and Tendai Masotsha on allegations of distributing flyers promoting the anti-corruption protest that was scheduled for last Friday.

Justice Martin Makonese on Saturday ordered the police to probe Muchehiwa’s whereabouts and produce him.

“The detention of Tawanda Muchehiwa by the police be and is hereby declared illegal and unlawful and the detainee be released forthwith. The respondents pay the costs of the suits on an attorney and client scale jointly and severally the one paying the other to be absolved only if the application is opposed,” he ordered.

ZLHR reported that Muchehiwa, Amandlenkosi and Masotsha were released without charge, while Advent, who was represented by Mehluli Dube appeared before magistrate Tinashe Tashaya on Friday facing charges of inciting public violence.

He was remanded out of custordy to August 19 together with Mzingaye Matthew Thaka (21).

Collen Dhlamini of Bulawayo, who operates a printing service, was also arrested for allegedly printing some flyers promoting the July 31 protest, the ZLHR said.

Police indicated that his case would proceed by way of summons.

Sanele Hanana (31) of Bulawayo was also summoned by police following a break-in at her residence by some people carrying guns who were looking for her activist husband.

In Plumtree, Matabeleland South province, police arrested Nhlalo Ndlovu, Precious Sibanda, Ephraim Ndlovu, Thabo Tshangule, Mudisi Moyo and one Xolani on allegations of inciting people to protest. They were released on summons.

In Zvishavane, Midlands province, police arrested Givemore Makandire and charged him with inciting public violence through printing flyers promoting protests.

Tinei Siziba (40) of Kwekwe was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct for allegedly wearing a mask inscribed #zanupfmustgo.

Henry Chivhanga, director of Masvingo Disability Amalgamation Community Trust was arrested and charged with making unnecessary movements.

Masvingo Urban ward 4 councillor Godfrey Kurauone was also arrested when he went to Masvingo Central Police Station on Friday to present himself as part of his bail reporting conditions in a case of insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was charged with criminal nuisance for allegedly posting a video on social media on July 20 calling for Mnangagwa’s ouster.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw