Zupco, Zimsec staffers test positive for COVID-19

NINE public transporter Zupco staffers have tested for the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.This came as the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) closed its offices after 11 workers also tested positive.

By Garikai Tunhira/ Veneranda Langa

In a statement last night, Zupco acting chief executive Evaristo Madangwa said following a screening exercise conducted by the Health ministry at their Willowvale depot in Harare yesterday, nine staffers, mostly cashiers, tested positive for the virulent disease.

He said one employee at the Belvedere head office had also tested positive, adding “testing will continue to cover all staff”.

“It is worthwhile to note that Zupco continues to spray/disinfect each bus/omnibus daily. We shall ensure temperature checks, hand sanitisation and wearing of face masks by both passengers and crews are enforced. All efforts are underway to ensure continuity of service by Zupco,” Madangwa said.

Examinations body Zimsec said the closure of its offices was “to facilitate thorough disinfections of our office as a precautionary measure to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19”.

“This measure has been taken after 11 members of staff tested positive to the virus. The 11 members were subjected to the rapid diagnostic test and we await the results of the PCR [polymerase chain reaction] tests,” it said.

“The affected members are being attended to in line with the WHO [World Health Organisation] and Ministry of Health and Child Care guidelines.

“Zimsec, like other establishments, has not been spared by the COVID-19 pandemic therefore to ensure the safety of our staff and stakeholders, mandatory testing is being concluded for all personnel.”

Zimsec rail-roaded pupils to writing June examinations during a COVID-19 pandemic despite an outcry from teacher unions.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw