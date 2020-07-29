UK golfers donate to Chitown relief kitchen

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

A GROUP of United Kingdom-based golfers have joined other well-wishers in donating to the Kuchengetana Relief Kitchen in Chitungwiza.

Owned by lawyer and philanthropist Samantha Murozoki, the kitchen feeds thousands of food-insecure residents everyday currently under the COVID-19 lockdown.

The group, which consists people with different nationalities, donated cash amounting to US$1 160.

This is the second time that they have donating after handing out US$1 153 last month.

Spokesperson of the group, Fungai Fundira said they decided to make the donation to complement the work that was being done in the community during hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our commitment is to help Samantha and assist her initiative in helping the needy in our communities. We believe she is doing a sterling job,” Fundira said.

The kitchen was closed by the town council in May for operating without a licence, but was reopened following a public outcry.

“The relief kitchen touched our hearts when a video of the project went viral on social media. It became an easy choice for us to support what we view as a noble cause initiated by one of our own,” Fundira added.

“To this effect, we are truly grateful to Samantha and those working for the project. We wish them well and sincerely hope they can continue with such a selfless initiative. We hope that our little donation will make a big difference.”

The players who donated fall under different golf societies which include the Zambezi Golf Society, Zaga, Bushwackers UK and M4 Fairways and friends from Association of Zimbabwe Pharmacists Association.

Other nationalities that are part of the four golf societies are from Kenya, Malawi, Botswana, Zambia and Nigeria.

