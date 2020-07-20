Thieving cop jailed 30 months

A BEITBRIDGE police officer has been sentenced to 30 months in jail for stealing six lost and found goats under his employer’s care.

BY REX MPHISA

Constable Edzai Makuve, based at Zezani Police Station, will serve an effective 12 months after magistrate Toendepi Zhou conditionally suspended 12 months.

A further six months were set aside on condition he pays R2 400 to the State before August 14 this year.

Makuve told the court that he simply carried out orders from his boss, an Inspector Marisa, who sent him to slaughter the goats and later shared the meat.

He was surprised when he was arrested and the subsequent trial in which his boss became a State witness, he said.

All this, said Makuve, was recorded in an occurrence book that disappeared at the station when investigations into theft commenced. Owing to overwhelming evidence, Makuve, with a pending similar case, was convicted.

