The real substance of the Holy Communion (2)

The Devotion Column, with Erasmus Makarimayi

IN the last installment, we found out that the practice of Holy Communion as observed today draws much from the Last Supper that Jesus had with His disciples. For expediency, I will just quote Matthew 26:29: “But I say unto you, I will not drink henceforth of this fruit of the vine, until that day when I drink it new with you in my Father’s kingdom.”

As we shall see later, Apostle Paul also quoted this. Please don’t forget our inquiry which is the meaning of Holy Communion. Are we to go for its practice or its spiritual significance? Before I conclude, I will go ahead and say that this isn’t a barometer of entering heaven neither is it a shooting down of some church groups or denominations. My exercise is simply to interpret the Bible.

Please remember I said that Jesus came to give us His Spirit. At the Last Supper according to the verse quoted above, Jesus expressly said He wasn’t going to partake of the physical fruit of the vine till the day He was going to partake it new with the disciples in the Father’s Kingdom.

I will spare you much of the academic part but advise those who intend to study further that this was the fourth cup. You can go to Exodus 12 for indepth study. The end of using physical wine was the Last Supper. There was the new one coming which we’re already told is the Spirit. The practice or the shadow ended on the Last Supper. I repeat, the practice was replaced with the reality. The reality is the new.

Elsewhere, the Bible is clear on the portion of believers. Ephesians 5:18 reads: “And be not drunk with wine, wherein is excess; but be filled with the Spirit;” The new is the Spirit of God.

Furthermore Romans 14:17 explains: “For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost.”

The Kingdom of God is not driven by the shadow of the Old Testament which are practices but the reality of the Spirit of God poured out for us. Apostle Peter tells those gathered at the outpouring of the Spirit that they were not drunk with wine.

In Acts 2:16-18, the Bible reads: “[16] But this is that which was spoken by the prophet Joel; [17] And it shall come to pass in the last days, saith God, I will pour out of my Spirit upon all flesh: and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, and your young men shall see visions, and your old men shall dream dreams: [18] And on my servants and on my handmaidens I will pour out in those days of my Spirit; and they shall prophesy:” The Kingdom of God is powered by His Spirit not physical items or material substance.

Let’s look at the other part of the verses used for Holy Communion that has caused confusion in the minds of many. 1 Corinthians 11:24-26 record: “[24] And when he had given thanks, he brake it, and said, Take, eat: this is my body, which is broken for you: this do in remembrance of me. [25] After the same manner also he took the cup, when he had supped, saying, This cup is the new testament in my blood: this do ye, as oft as ye drink it, in remembrance of me. [26] For as often as ye eat this bread, and drink this cup, ye do shew the Lord’s death till he come.”

This is Apostle Paul’s rendition of the Last Supper. He’s quoting what he heard from Jesus’ disciples. The term, in remembrance of me, is the one the majority have used to support that Holy Communion is in the physical realm. Those who study the Bible know very well that the Bible wasn’t originally written in English.

In broad terms, the Old Testament was written in Hebrew and the New Testament in Greek. Furthermore, English is relatively a newer language and the one used here in King James is old English.

Interpretation from the original manuscripts will help us here. In remembrance of me, means with me in mind. It doesn’t mean repeat this practice.

As often as we keep in mind the Lord Jesus and announce His death with the subsequent burial, resurrection, ascension and sitting on high, we’re ministering the Gospel. We already know what His flesh refers to.

Let’s look at the story in John 6:31-35: “[31] Our fathers did eat manna in the desert; as it is written, He gave them bread from heaven to eat. [32] Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Moses gave you not that bread from heaven; but my Father giveth you the true bread from heaven. [33] For the bread of God is he which cometh down from heaven, and giveth life unto the world. [34] Then said they unto him, Lord, evermore give us this bread. [35] And Jesus said unto them, I am the bread of life: he that cometh to me shall never hunger; and he that believeth on me shall never thirst.”

Jesus is the Word which is Spirit and His blood represents the Spirit.

I have opened you up for further inquiry and understanding. The physical perish. Hear it from Jesus’ mouth in John 6:49: “Your fathers did eat manna in the wilderness, and are dead.”

Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen. Grace and peace be multiplied to you through knowledge.

