School turns hostels into quarantine centre

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

WATERSHED College, an elite school in Marondera, has turned its hostels into a quarantine centre after five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the school head Fiona Benzon said the patients were recovering at the learning institution since Marondera Provincial Hospital was overwhelmed due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the farming town.

“We have had a positive case of COVID-19 among our support staff,” Benzon said.

“As a result, all administration staff, who were in contact with case one underwent testing by the Marondera taskforce and were all in isolation pending results.

“In essence, all those who had interacted with case one, on campus and on the school bus coming to and from Marondera, were tested by the taskforce.”

She added: “The indication from the results is that all living on campus are negative, but we have five positives from the bus being three support staff including case one and two drivers.

“Part of the procedure is to quarantine the positive cases, but there is no room left in the provincial hospital. The taskforce has, therefore, asked the school to quarantine the staff at the college with their nurses and cleaner in the two SLA wings as the most suitable for the quarantined cases.”

