Resident locked up for killing suspected thief

A BEITBRIDGE resident has been locked up for allegedly killing a suspected thief who attempted to steal from a neighbour’s house.

BY SILAS NKALA

Donemore Gumbo (20) was not asked to plead to murder when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Toindepi Zhou on Friday. The magistrate remanded him in custody to July 16.

Prosecutor Munyonga Kuvarega told the court that on June 24 during the night, Gumbo was in the company of two other residents Savious Fokoro and one Dennis, who are still at large, when they ran after the now-deceased Nicent Mapuka armed with sticks and stones.

The trio accused Mapuka of attempting to steal shoes from Fokoro’s house.

The court heard that the three assaulted Mapuka with the sticks and stones and he died the following day due to injuries sustained during the attack.

A report was made to the police, leading to Gumbo’s arrest.

