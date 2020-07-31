PSL engage medical providers for COVID-19 testing

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) is negotiating with unnamed medical service providers who will conduct tests on players and officials for COVID-19 in the event that the league is given the go-ahead to start.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The league start was delayed after the outbreak of the pandemic.Local football mother body, Zifa had hoped to resume the league in September.

However, those plans are in doubt after a surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting the government to tighten the conditions of the lockdown in a bid to minimise the spread of the virus.

PSL chief executive Kennedy Ndebele on Wednesday wrote to the league’s 18 clubs updating them on the goings-on regarding the start of the game.

“We are currently discussing with service providers who have proposed to handle COVID-19 testing at competitive rates. The dates for the resumption of football training will be advised by the health authorities” Ndebele said.

He said the PSL had come up with a document which had been handed over to Zifa to pass on to government to recommend the start of the league.

“The PSL sports medicine committee prepared football health protocols that guide clubs on training and match-day procedures upon resumption of football and was handed to Zifa. The said document will be shared with the Sports and Recreation Commission and health experts before it is sent to clubs,” Ndebele added.

The PSL chief also weighed in on player contracts confusion which has troubled a number of clubs. Some players’ contracts expired in June.

“We have received enquiries from some clubs on how expired and/or expiring player contracts are to be handled. It was our hope that the national association would come up with a clear policy position. Since there have been no clear guidelines from the football association (Zifa), we have engaged the Footballers Union of Zimbabwe to discuss a win-win situation. We have further engaged the World Leagues Forum to give us guidance,” Ndebele said.

He said the PSL was hopeful local authorities and stadium owners would take advantage of the lockdown to spruce up their facilities to required standards.

Clubs are also expected to meet the club licensing protocols which require them to submit documents such as their constitutions, club management structures and lease agreements for use of stadia.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw