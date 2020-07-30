Police raid home of journalist Mathuthu

By Everson Mushava

POLICE yesterday raided editor of online publication, ZimLive, Mduduzi Mathuthu and ransacked his home searching for “subversive material” allegedly to be used in today’s protests.

Mathuthu has now gone into hiding, but police took away his sister Nomagugu Mathuthu, as bait to force the former Chronicle editor to surrender himself to the law enforcement agents.

“Police late this afternoon raided the home of editor Mduduzi Mathuthu. Search warrant bearing a wrong address accuses him of keeping and manufacturing subversive materials and inducing Zimbabweans to engage in public violence on #July31. Mathuthu now in hiding,” a Zimlive tweet read.

After searching his house, the police allegedly ‘found’ a pellet gun, 100 pellets, HP laptop, 2 flyers and 2 masks inscribed ‘Zanu PF Must Go’.

”Those so-called flyers (were) planted obviously, never seen them with my naked eye. Anyway, I’m ready for the rope!” he said.

The police arrested his sister and took her to Bulawayo Central Police station but was later released, Mathuthu said on his Twitter handle.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw