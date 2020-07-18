Police, army tighten lockdown enforcement

POLICE, working with the Zimbabwe National Army have tightened lockdown enforcement measures as cases of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic continue to rise.

BY MOSES MATENGA

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said more than 400 people were arrested on Thursday for violating lockdown regulations.

“With immediate effect, police and the other security services have tightened enforcement of lockdown measures and we expect the public to co-operate, especially with the increase in new COVID-19 infections and 273 people testing positive for the virus on July 16, 2020,” he said.

Early this week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated that he would soon announce tighter restrictive measures to save lives.

