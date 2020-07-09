‘Patriotic Act to protect territorial integrity’

BY VENERANDA LANGA

JUSTICE minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday told Parliament that a law that Zanu PF’s proposed Patriotic Act to instil patriotism among citizens had been delayed by COVID-19 which resulted in short staffing at his ministry.

Ziyambi was responding to a question by Zanu PF chief whip Pupurai Togarepi who had asked him to explain the Act would be promulgated. Togarepi said the law was urgent.

The law is widely viewed as targeted at the opposition. If enacted, its objectives include penalising Zimbabweans that speak ill about the country at international forums.

It also targets Zimbabweans who go outside the country calling for sanctions. Zanu PF also wants such people to be classified as terrorists.

“Most progressive countries protect their territorial integrity to ensure that their citizens do not go about selling out their country to other nations.

Ziyambi added: “I have entrusted my officers to do research on this law. We were actually slowed down by the COVID-19 outbreak which resulted in us being short staffed. However, before the end of the year you must see something happening about this Bill.”

