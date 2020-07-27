Parliament suspended after two MPs test positive for COVID-19

PARLIAMENT this morning suspended business after two MPs from the Transport Portfolio Committee tested positive for the COVID 19 virus, but sources claimed as many as eight legislators had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda in a statement said a driver who was travelling with the Transport Committee and a journalist who was also part of the team also tested positive.

He did not release the names of the MPs, journalist or staff involved.

The committee had been visiting vehicle inspection department (VID) depots throughout the country last week and they had travelled to places like Victoria Falls and Bindura.

Some of the journalists that travelled with the Parliamentarians luckily tested negative for the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 scare at Parliament has disrupted important portfolio committee sittings like the Public Accounts Committee which was supposed to question Zesa bosses over the 2018 Attorney General reports that exposed corruption at the parastatal.

By 10.00 am in the morning, Parliament staff and MPs were ordered to pack and go back home and the building was closed.

“It is with a heavy heart that Parliament announces the suspension of most of its business due to exposure of some MPs to COVID 19,” read a notice from the Chokuda.

“As at this morning only two MPs had been confirmed positive. A driver from one of our service providers and a journalist who were also part of the team also tested positive. Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected and their families,” he said.

Chokuda said everyone who was part of the team is now on self-quarantine in line with Ministry of Health guidelines.

