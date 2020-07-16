NetOne acting board chair faces police grilling

POLICE yesterday said they were keen on questioning NetOne Cellular (Pvt) Limited acting board chair, Susan Mutangadura over perjury allegations involving a member of the telecom’s board of directors.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

In February, embattled NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje was suspended on allegations of abusing his position. He then sued the board, arguing that his suspension was invalid as Douglas Mamvura, a board member, had not been notified.

This is because the company requires a unanimous board decision to remove a chief executive.

But in May, in opposing papers to Muchenje’s lawsuit, Mutangadura stated that Mamvura was not a director despite a letter of his appointment by the former ICT and now Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe.

“Yes. They (Criminal Investigation Department or CID) have confirmed that they are looking to question Susan Mutangadura,” police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told NewsDay.

The police also want to question Mutangadura in connection with the arrest of Rangarirai Mathias Mavhunga, a NetOne board member, on July 3, 2020 and later released on $10 000 bail.

He was arrested for having lodged an opposing affidavit supporting and abiding by the contents of Mutangadura.

In those opposing papers, Mutangadura argued that she and the NetOne board had not been notified of Mamvura’s appointment to the board.

Yet Mutangadura and the rest of the NetOne board received a letter of the notification of the appointment on February 12, 2020 from the former NetOne head of finance, operations and acting company secretary, Tinashe Severa.

Mamvura’s appointment to the board for a four-year period was via a signed letter dated October 29, 2019 by Kazembe.

Contacted for comment, Mutangadura said she was busy.

“I’m busy at the moment. Please text me,” she texted before ignoring questions sent to her.

Meanwhile, in another development, Muchenje was reinstated as the chief executive of NetOne last Thursday, then got fired the following day, only to be reinstated yesterday.

