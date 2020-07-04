Man, girlfriend gang up on ex-wife

A BULAWAYO man Fortunate Muzarabani allegedly ganged up with his girlfriend to assault his estranged wife for asking for money for upkeep of their family.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

His estranged wife Nomsa Mateyaunga said she reported the matter to the police following her assault by the two.

However, Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said he had not yet seen the report.

“I have not yet seen the report, I will find out about it,” Ncube said.

Muzarabani separated with Mateyaunga after he had an affair with his workmate, Andile Tshuma.

“On May 29, I visited Muzarabani at his residential place in Northend to ask for money for food and groceries for our two children, the eldest being eight, while youngest is three years old,” Mateyaunga said.

“They ganged up against me. Muzarabani was pinning my hands while Tshuma was strangling and suffocating me, while swearing to me that she would render my children motherless,” she said.

Mateyaunga said she made a report at Khumalo Police Station after sustaining injuries on the ribs and was bleeding profusely on the nose and mouth.

“I went to United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for medical examination. In 2018, Muzarabani asked for a peace order against me as I once smashed his car windows with a stone. Muzarabani and Tshuma told officers that I violated the peace order by coming to their residence and they assaulted me,” Mateyaunga said.

She said she was married to Muzarabani for seven years and they were blessed with two boys.

“Muzarabani and Tshuma are accusing me of violating the peace order and I also opened a case against them for assaulting me,” Mateyaunga said.

She said Muzarabani had bragged to her that no media house would write about the assault and that the court case was going nowhere.

Muzarabani declined to comment when contacted. He referred NewsDay Weekender to Tshuma, who also refused to comment when contacted for comment.

