Man charged with treason for printing fake CIO, Zanu PF IDs

A 46-YEAR-OLD Kuwadzana man was last week charged with subversion for allegedly printing fake Zanu PF and Central Intelligence Organisation identification cards at his residence.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Niven Nyarungwe, who appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court. He will be back in court on July 10.

Nyarungwe was arrested after he was found in possession of four State security agents fake identity cards, nine fake Zanu PF identity cards, a computer and a printer used to manufacture the cards and three flash discs containing the fake State security identity card templates.

Allegations are that in June, Nyarungwe and accomplices, who are still at large, created a template and manufactured fake CIO identification cards for themselves.

The cards were allegedly inscribed with full names, national identity numbers and pictures of the bearers who were not members or employed by the State security agency.

The State alleges the fake identity cards gave Nyarungwe and his accomplice’s privileges of State security agents and access to classified information as well as access to government security institutions, State executive, possession and handling of weapons.

The gang also made a set of fake Zanu PF identity cards that gave them access to Zanu PF institutions where State executives are office bearers.

The prosecution alleged that their actions compromised State security.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw