MacDee ventures into new territory

ONE of the country’s diverse and most sought-after music producers, Macdonald “MacDee” Chidavaenzi, says he believes in uplifting talent. His latest project is an accapella album — Baba Kudai Matibatsira — by the youthful Zvapupu ZvaJesu Mhondoro Apostles.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The Eternity Productions proprietor has produced albums and singles for both seasoned and up-and-coming artistes.MacDee, who is also an artiste, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that there was lack of support for accapella music in the country.

“Having been so popular for my various works in urban grooves and RnB, but mostly grounded in gospel, I have decided it is time to branch out of just gospel with instruments to also help and empower the young outfit which sings apostolic acapella vibes and has been struggling with no breakthrough,” he said.

Describing acapella as a “territory that has been neglected in terms of exposure”, MacDee said apostolic accapella had a distinct Zimbabwean identity.

The producer said as an appetiser to the group’s forthcoming album, he had finished recording the album’s title track, a call for divine help in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, to be released early August.

The group’s secretary Abiot Taruvinga said their main aim was to preach the gospel through music.“This album carries several themes on social commentary about things that happen in our communities. The messages on the songs are mainly confined to the word of God,” he said.

Zvapupu ZvaJesu Mhondoro Apostles, made up of 12 male and four female members, signalled their arrival on the music scene in 2015 with their debut album Baba Vedu that was followed by Ndichavonga Jehova and Mapisarema.

The group is made up of Chenjerai Bera (group adviser), Abiot Taruvinga (secretary), Shakemore Chesango, Richard Chakaza, Pardon Chilakalaka, Mr Mutasa, Lovemore Chiwaya, Panashe Mpondi, Masimba Chimhanzi, Tanzwikwanashe Masunda, Takunda Mudzingwa, Washington Chehore, Abigirl Taruvinga, Moreblessing Sithole, Comfort Chehore and Pauline Jawi.

