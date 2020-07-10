Lazarus Muchenje reappointent NetOne CEO

GOVERNMENT has reinstated embattled NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje with immediate effect, NewsDay can reveal.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

The development was confirmed by a well-placed source who asked for anonymity for fear of reprisals.

“Yes. He was reinstated, effective immediately with all charges leveled against him dropped,” thesource said.

In May, Muchenje and seven other NetOne executives had been arrested on corruption and abuse of office charges by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission but were later freed on a ZW$3 000 bail each.

The arrest followed an initial suspension in March over the executives being incompetent and refusing to provide documentation for an audit.

Muchenje did not respond to repeated calls made to his cell phone.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw