JULY 31 PROTESTS LIVEBLOG!

Welcome to NewsDay’s coverage of today’s events. Zimbabwe is going through its worst economic crisis in a decade and opposition and civic groups have called for protests against corruption by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration. Yesterday, security forces and anti-riot police cleared people off streets of the capital Harare and in major cities and towns across the country. The also forced shops to close. Our reporters around the country provide up to the minute updates.

