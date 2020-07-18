How leaders steal the future

SOME people might not agree, but leaders have a greater impact on the future. They shape the perception of young people who will take over the leadership baton. They socialise society into special beliefs, behaviours and actions — either negative or positive.

Political leaders must do more that jostling for power. They must be transformative and put the future into mind.

The greatest thing we can do is to build a great foundation for the innocent and unborn baby. The next generation is not meant to build from ground zero, but from where we left as great leaders.

Failing to invest

Zimbabwe must build structures that nurture the next generation of leaders. The structures of mentorship should be accommodative enough to train, not political stars, but leaders who are transformative in mind. This implies to any nation or organisation. If we fail to groom and grow the next leader, we fail our future. That is how leaders stole Zimbabwe.

Failing to build

The future is replete with possibilities as long as we put our thoughts to it, plan and work towards its success.

We must not wait for the future to bring us better results, but we must work today to change our tomorrow.

We must not wait for outsiders to hand us donations and give us things, but we must now embrace the truth. Zimbabwe is for Zimbabweans and we must work from where we are and build it. We must put greater interest in the future because that’s were we will spend the rest of our lives in. We should not wait for tomorrow, but work wittingly today as to leave a legacy.

Leaders that don’t read seasons

Change always comes whether you are prepared for it or not. It’s either you are an agent of change or you are merely following change or you are just being tossed by winds of change. Great leaders love change, they anticipate change.

It’s very unfortunate that we might find ourselves using old and irrelevant instruments in trying to improve the future. Trying to cure a new ailment using not only old but expired drugs is equally dangerous.

The real issue is not about curing the symptoms but dealing with the root cause using right principles and apparatus. I love John Maynard Kynes who once said: “The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones.”

Failing to give up power

Let’s face it; you lead today and tomorrow you will be replaced. Being on the top is always comfortable and when most leaders get there they fail to accept the fact that someone has to take their position one day. We free the future if we accept the fact that we are not permanent and that someone should come and lead in our place one day.

Leaders that are insecure

The greatest tragedy is to be led by insecure leaders.

They think that someone somewhere could be plotting their downfall or want to take over their position. The leader has to be ready to be replaced one day. How does he do that? He prepares for an exit strategy as soon as he gets into a leadership position. Make it a good exit by preparing other people to take over when you have finished your tenure.

Irresponsible leaders

Leaders should be responsible and accountable. Leaders should shun egoist tendencies, but work for the greater good. The reason why you are doing a thing will determine your motive.

The motive could be individualistic and insatiability that cripples corporate development. We have seen leaders who sanitise their bad actions because they derive a gain from such actions. This is very unacceptable.

Leaders who can’t accept mistakes

Leaders have to learn from their mistakes and most importantly from the mistakes of others. What hurt other leaders should not hurt you. Wisdom calls leaders to learn from others not to do the same thing that hurt others.

Leaders jostling for power

In Africa we say when two elephants fight, the grass suffers the most. In Chinese they say, “People who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes”. Fighting leaders cripple the future. How do you learn from a person you are fighting with?

Parting point: Confucius once said, “To put the world in order, we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order, we must first put the family in order; to put the family in order, we must first cultivate our personal life; we must first set our hearts right”

