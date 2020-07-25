Hadebe in crunch relegation battle

BY FORTUNE MBELE

IT’S do-or-die for Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe in the Turkish Super Lig as his side Yeni Malatyaspor take on Gaziantep at home in a game that will decide their fate in the top flight league.

Malatyaspor are third from the bottom and occupies the relegation cut-off position.

For them to survive relegation, they need to win their match today outrightly, and hope that either Rizespor or Denizlispor who are both three points clear of relegation lose their last games.

Hadebe’s side lost their last two league matches and will need to pull off one of their best performances for them to have any chance of survival.

Data analysts, the Stats Zone predicts that Malatyaspor will get relegated.

“The home team have won only two of their last 18 league games so their chances of gaining maximum points against Gaziantep are not looking good, especially as the visitors are unbeaten in seven games since the season restarted. Five of those aforementioned games have been drawn and this contest is also tipped to end with both teams taking a share of the spoils — which would end Malatyaspor’s time in the top tier,” the Stats Zone wrote yesterday.

Rizespor are away to seventh-placed Fenerbahçe needing just a draw to be safe.

Denizlispor host already relegated Ankaragücü, also needing a minimum point from the match to secure their safety.

If Yeni Malatyaspor were to be relegated, it would signal an end to Hadebe’s short stay in Europe having joined the club last season from Kaizer Chiefs.

This season was the club’s first appearance in the top flight since its formation in 1986.

