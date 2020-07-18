Gweru hospital shut down after COVID-19 scare

A PRIVATE hospital in Gweru shut down yesterday after a patient tested positive for COVID-19, forcing all staff to self-quarantine in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic.

By Brenna Matendere

Midlands Provincial Affairs minister Larry Mavhima told NewsDay Weekender that the private medical facility closed its doors and evacuated patients after a patient tested positive for the virulent disease.

“One patient tested positive for COVID-19 at Claybank Private Hospital in Gweru. The attending physician has just tested negative for COVID-19. The other staff members, mainly nurses, are in self-quarantine awaiting results,” he said.

Mavhima did not confirm the number of nurses isolated but sources said about 35 together with ancillary staff have been put into quarantine.

“Some are at home and others are housed at a local lodge as their homes are not suitable for self-quarantine,” he said.

In April, a doctor from Wilkins Hospital who had come for a weekend family visit in Gweru developed symptoms similar to the novel virus, causing a scare at the PSMAS-run institution.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw