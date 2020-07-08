Gogo Chamisa burial today

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s mother, who died on Monday after collapsing while working in her home garden in Gutu, Masvingo province, will be buried today at the family rural home.

BY MOSES MATENGA

MDC Alliance national organising secretary Amos Chibaya confirmed that Chamisa’s mother would be laid to rest this afternoon in Chidyamakuni village, Makwiramiti, where multitudes of people were expected to attend.

Several political leaders, activists and ordinary Zimbabweans took turns to console the Chamisa family following the tragedy, among them President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe.

“I was sad to hear of the passing of Ambuya Chamisa, the mother of Nelson Chamisa. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nelson Chamisa and the Chamisa family at this difficult time,” Mnangagwa said in a condolence message to his political rival.

MDC-T in a statement said: “Dr Khupe has learnt with deep sadness and shock the passing away of Mama Chamisa, the mother to Advocate Nelson Chamisa. At this challenging time, the president, Dr Khupe and on behalf of the MDC-T family prays for strength and comfort for Advocate Chamisa, his entire family and loved ones.”

The late MDC founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s brother, Manase, also said: “The Tsvangirai family would like to express its sincere condolences to Chamisa and his family for the sad loss.”

Chamisa described his late mother as a prayer warrior and hardworking woman who laboured for him to be where he is.

“She toiled to educate me just like all mothers do for their families. She taught me industry, respect, discipline, integrity and hard work. A hardworking and multi-talented woman, a prayer warrior, pillar in the faith. Collapsed in her garden and went to be with the Lord,” Chamisa said.

