Former TelOne goalie hoping for Tshakuma stay

FORMER TelOne goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi is relishing the opportunity of breaking into the South African Premiership with his current side Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandula who recently purchased Bidvest Wits franchise.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

The 20-year-old goalie joined the South African National First Division football team in February this year after parting ways with TelOne who were relegated at the end of last season.

But his fortunes could further change for the better as Tshakuma are set to play in the Premier Soccer League next season.

The rookie goalkeeper will be hoping that he would be one of the players that will be retained by the club when they join the elite league.

“I don’t know anything yet with regards to what will happen, but it will obviously not be easy because there is a lot of competition. All I do is work hard for the best that I deserve,” Pitisi said.

Tshakuma have said they will be forced to restructure their playing personnel, with a number of players set to be off-loaded since they will also inherit some from Bidvest.

Pitisi could be joined by fellow Zimbabweans at the club Farai Madhanhanga, Terrence Dzvukamanja and McClive Phiri who are currently in the Bidvest books.

However, the trio is also worried with their future at Tshakuma.

Only Dzvukamanja was getting some game time and is likely to be adopted by the new club.

Madhanhanga is yet to feature for the club since making the move from FC Platinum last year, while the former Highlanders defender Phiri has one game under his belt.

Pitisi is also worried that the foreign quota which allows a premier league club to sign five foreign clubs, could affect his chances of being retained.

“God knows what is best for me, but I take every opportunity seriously hoping that all will work well for me,” Pitisi said.

An impressive maiden season in the local league where he kept nine clean sheets helped him capture the sights of the South African Division One side.

However, his performance was not enough to save TelOne from relegation.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw