Facing the storms of life

AT times, life throws a curveball at us. We go through a lot of storms despite our background. At times we do good, but life throws bad things at us.

It’s taken, one day you will face the unexpected, but you have to face it. It’s one of those unexpected negative things we should brace ourselves for. That is life!

Some people can’t stand the pain, and they opt for suicide. Others use escapism, where they use other things to drown their thoughts. This includes alcohol, drugs, working hard, and many more things.

Some, prefer to face the storm head-on and they come out strong or scathed. These storms, come in different forms.

For some its marital problems, financial issues, sickness, betrayal and unforeseen eventualities.

Our attitude when facing these storms, in most cases determines our success or failure. At times, we didn’t fail, but we gave up too early. These storms are excruciatingly necessary.

What is your storm? What cross are you carrying? What pain are you going through? Don’t give up now, I have tips that could shift your fortune. At times, these storms are self-made. The past usually tells us the worst that we did or experienced. In reality, there is no way we could travel into the past and try and erase our mistakes. No ways!

As a result, I tell people, to learn from the past and never stay in the past. You can only work on your current state to alter your future. One thing that must give you a smile is that the future has not been touched or messed up with. So, walk into it with a smile.

Do not let bad situations detect your pace, direct your course, and douse your verve for life! Also do not be caught into unnecessary daily rituals and forget to do important things.

Despite how the current situation is, you are the best candidate to remake your “now” as to shape your future. Some people have said that if life gives you lemons, turn that into lemonade.

Life in general has its twists and turns, the good and the great. Most people have no problem handling the good, but have a challenge in handling the negatives that darken their lives.

Success is what most people, if not all, would want to attain in their lifetime, but that does not come freely it comes with pain.

This could be either in marriage, monetary or career endeavours in your business. It all takes proper decision, drive, determination and discipline which has a guided action plan. We are all candidates for success. It’s not for the select few.

It’s unfortunate that success is never easy. It comes on the plate of pain. Successful people had to go through pain. All biographies of great people I have read have shown that failure is part of the success journey.

In fact, someone once said if you want to hasten your success, you double the rate of your failure. Failure is the evidence to prove that you have been doing something.

The only mistake we have been taught, especially through our education curriculum, is that we shouldn’t make mistakes.

In fact, we are punished for making a mistake, instead of being taught how to handle a mistake and even learn out of it.

This makes people not to attempt certain things because they are afraid to fail. I tell people that I am not perfect and they should never put me under pressure to be a perfectionist.

My author friend, Rabison Shumba wrote, “Realise that life has seasons; it will not always be terrible. Remain with the hope that things will turn around one day.

If not today then five years from now. If not five years then fifteen years. Persevere in the face of imminent hardship.

Know that if you survived the worst moments then you can still survive whatever phase you face.”

Scripture says: “Consider it a sheer gift, friends, when tests and challenges come at you from all sides. You know that under pressure, your faith-life is forced into the open and shows its true colours. So don’t try to get out of anything prematurely. Let it do its work so you become mature and well-developed, not deficient in any way” (James 1:2-4, The Message Bible in Contemporary Language)

You are the architect of your destiny. You definitely control your success; take every hard mile with a smile until you hit the finish line. The inner being has more to say than our outside circumstances.

Lessons derived from failure/ hardship:

Mistakes lead to mastery

See every fall as a positive lesson in life. Don’t lean on, but learn from your mistakes. The greatest mistake you can do for yourself is to stay forever bogged in your mistakes and forget that the future holds more.

Master your mind

Don’t make decisions out of a feeling or an emotion. An action done in seconds because of the upsurge in anger could cost you fifteen years of your life.

Help other cross the bridge

Help other people either fulfil their destiny or get out of their current situations and they will not forget you the rest of their lives. Plant the seeds of things that what you want to see come back to your own life.

Speak at a higher level

Don’t talk at the level of your current situation, but talk at the level of where you see yourself to be. Speak of what you want to become and not what you are in now.

The worst thing that could cripple your good future is to see your current bad or weak state as the final determinate of your destiny. That’s where some people have parked their lives in.

See opportunity in hardships

We are rewarded of the problems we solve in life for others or corporations. The bigger the challenge you solve, the fatter the rewards. In reality, look for more problems to solve, and the rewards will be more.

Be polished by hardships

The problems or bad character you fail to conquer while in the desert will decide how long you will stay there. We can’t graduate to another level if we fail the current stage. Challenges are not there to kill us, but to polish us.

Keep the positive attitude

Attitude is everything you need in the success game. Keep a good attitude in face of all hardships. What you are facing is not new. Every successful person goes through that.

Keep moving

It is said the eagles fly the highest when there is a storm. It’s only in dark nights when we can clearly see the stars in the skies. Muscles are made in tough situations. Gold is purified in hot fire. Keep moving on! The canvas is meant for cowards and the crest is for real fighters.

Parting Point: Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you”.

Recharge your inner being with the thought that there are better things ahead. Locked deep down in the inside of you are great and deep reservoirs of power and potential.

Jonah Nyoni is an author, success coach and certified leadership/business trainer. He is the author of Inspiration for Success and Success Within Reach.

