Emerging artiste gives hope

BY FREEMAN MAKOPA

UP-AND-COMING artiste Anesu “Mist” Chiroodza (pictured) is set to release a seven-track album titled Unokunda, which he said carried a message of hope in view of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Born Talented frontman told NewsDay Life & Style that he ventured into music to preach the gospel and transform people’s lives through his songs.

“I am set to release my second album, Unokunda, which gives people hope in these difficult times. The world has been hit hard by the pandemic and we have hope that only God can heal both our nation and the world,” he said.

Chiroodza, who started his music career in 2016, said a lot had happened in his life and the lives of his band members which motivated him to continue releasing songs.

Their debut album, Zita raMwari, was released last year, inspired by one of their group members, Nokuthula Ngiwani, believed to have been healed of sickness through faith in God.

The album consists of songs such — the title track Unokunda, Siyai Vakadaro, Mhinduro, Satan Dhololo, Tsveta, Hauna Kufanira and Satan.

The musician said his music was inspired mainly by the teachings of Zion Christian Church leader Nehemiah Mutendi.

He saluted his long-time friend, Shingirai Samanyanga, for assisting him with logistics.

A network marketing student, Chiroodza, however, bemoaned lack of financial support and airplay which he said were limiting their growth as a band.

“The other challenge we faced was the COVID-19 outbreak which has affected our shows, although we have high hopes that by the grace of God we will overcome it,” he said.

“Although it (COVID-19) has given us time to work on our latest album, however, we were supposed to perform in South Africa at a show which was to be hosted by Blessing Maramba, but everything is on a standstill.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw