ED under threat from within: Zanu PF youths

BY MOSES MATENGA

THE ruling Zanu PF youth league has sensationally claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was under threat from within his own party and accuses some insiders of working with exiled officials to dislodge him.

Zanu PF youth league secretary for administration in Mnangagwa’s stronghold of Midlands province, Justice Mayor Wadyajena said the youths would defend their leader.

He accused some senior party officials of working with the former Zanu PF elements ousted in 2017 when former leader, the late Robert Mugabe was removed in a coup, and of leaking sensitive information to tarnish Mnangagwa’s image and justify an uprising.

“We the youth league are a peaceful and peace-loving body, but stand ready to take up positions in our millions to peacefully defend ourselves on the 31st of July, 2020. We will do everything in our means to prevent violence of any kind and prevent the spilling of any blood whatsoever or playing into the hands of those who would want to have the country further sanctioned and divided,” the Gokwe-Nembudziya legislator, said in a statement.

“While we are faced with this global COVID-19 crisis, another invisible enemy’s hand has now been exposed for funding our own sons, daughters, brothers and sisters to turn against their own. The enemy is now among us. We must remain resolute and united in defending the revolution and the goals of the new dispensation. Our President has a clear and ambitious vision for our country which needs our utmost support and faith. In not supporting this vision, we fail generations to come.”

Wadyajena added: “Equally worrying is the leaking of sensitive and confidential documents to characters such as the exiled and discredited Jonathan Moyo. As the President has stated, we indeed have wolves in sheep’s clothing within Zanu PF ranks and civil service surreptitiously working with infiltrators and turncoats to destabilise this government. We call upon authorities to hunt down those compromised comrades, weed them and decisively deal with them.”

Wadyajena said while corruption should be fought vigorously, there were malicious efforts to “assassinate” Mnangagwa’s character and justify illegal protests.

“We warn against and take exception to regime change sponsors who have usurped the corruption narrative in futile attempts to assassinate the character of the President in the hope that Zimbabweans will take to the streets.”

Mnangagwa and his family have been implicated in several corrupt activities including the alleged abuse of COVID-19 medical procurement involving millions of dollars by Drax International, a company linked to Delish Nguwaya, an associate of the First Family. Nguwaya was arrested and is out on $50 000 bail.

Wadyajena accused opposition MDC Alliance and some elements in the civic society of also being behind a plot to oust the Zanu PF leader and urged authorities to act.

Zanu PF Matabeleland South provicnail youth chairperson Washington Nkomo said: “We will not stand akimbo when people’s properties are destroyed and when our much-cherished peace is disturbed. We stand to defend our communities against such criminality and support officers on the frontlines.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw