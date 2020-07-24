Econet says experiencing challenges

By Staff Reporter

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile operator, Econet Wireless says it is experiencing ‘intermittent challenges’ that have been affecting voice calls on its network.

“I can confirm we have been having issues on our voice platform today, resulting in some of our customers failing to initiate calls. We are confident this will be solved soon as our technical teams are working flat-out to address this,” said a company spokesman in a statement.

“Our data and SMS are however working well. We regret the inconvenience this has caused to our customers.”

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw