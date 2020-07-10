Econet executive Moyo appointed director for regional group

THE South African Photovoltaic Industry Association (SAPVIA) has appointed Distributed Power Africa (DPA) chief executive Norman Moyo as its new board member.

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Other board members include Frank Spencer of Mettle Solar Investments; Maloba Tshehla of ED Platform; and Wido Schnabel of Canadian Solar, who was elected as the board’s chairperson.

SAPVIA is an industry body which represents players in the solar and renewables industry.In a statement Friday, DPA said the appointment of Moyo comes after he proved himself worthy through various projects.

“Moyo who was elected as one of four new board commissioners at SAPVIA’s ninth Annual General Meeting will start his duties immediately, bringing to the board a wealth of knowledge and expertise, which is essential to the building of SAPVIA and the PV industry in his two year term, ending at the AGM in 2022,” reads the statement in part.

Moyo is currently a group executive at Econet, a pan African telecoms, media and technology company.Within this role, his responsibilities include being substantive CEO of Cumii Technologies, a Pan African Internet of Things (IoT) company and the CEO of DPA-a renewable energy solution firm.

“We look forward to his part in steering the commission and making a difference in the solar PV industry,” the statement reads.

DPA is an innovative African renewable energy solutions company that offers residential, commercial and industrial solutions. It was launched in 2011 and has grown its footprint by providing innovative services in over 22 African countries.

DPA’s mission is to increase the continent’s uptake of renewable solar energy as a comprehensive and reliable source of power by eliminating the barrier of initial capital outlay, optimising power usage and reducing costs and this has been evident through the installations done thus far.

Projects of note are solar powering companies such as Econet, Schweppes, the Surrey group, Kefalos, Total fuel stations, Nehimba and Data Centres in Kenya.

