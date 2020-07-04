Dear Leader, let’s build Zim together

DEAR Leader,

You carry the greatest responsibility on your shoulders to change the fortunes of our dear Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe has been going through a rutted and rough route. Now, we must build it together. Dear leader, the other night was reading the writings by John C Maxwell, he said: “Everything rises and falls on leadership.” So, can conclude that the demise of Zimbabwe was caused by the leader?

Leadership carries the future of any country. Whatever the leader excels in as an individual is reflected in the results. In fact, as a country, if we don’t change the way we tackle our situations we will either be stagnant or retrogress as we have been doing.

Let’s build now

We rob the future by taking a back seat and expecting things to work on their own.

The future is replete with possibilities as long as we plan and work towards its success.

We must not wait for the future to bring us better results, but we must work now to bring positive results.

We must put greater interest in the future because that’s where we will spend the rest of our lives. We should not wait for tomorrow but work today as to leave a legacy.

Let’s invest now

The worst we have done is to groom and grow a corrupt generation as a country. That can be corrected now. We must invest in the structures of leadership mentorship.

The worst thought we have is to think that we will be here forever. Let’s invest into a succession plan. If we don’t, weeds will grow. Dear leader, let’s not fail the future.

Being on the top is always comfortable and when most leaders get there they fail to accept the fact that someone has to take their position one day.

We free the future if we accept the fact that we are not permanent and that someone should come and lead in our place one day.

We have been led by insecure leaders and that is a problem on its own. Insecure leaders think that someone somewhere could be plotting their downfall or want to take over their position.

The leader has to be ready to be replaced one day. How does he do that? He prepares an exit strategy as soon as he gets into a leadership position.

Make it a good exit, by preparing other people to take over when you have finished your tenure.

Let’s anticipate change

Change always comes, whether you are prepared for it or not. Its either you are an agent of change or you are merely following change or you are just being tossed by winds of change.

Great leaders love change, they anticipate change. It’s very unfortunate that we find ourselves using old and irrelevant instruments in trying to improve the future.

Trying to cure a new ailment using not only old but expired drugs is equally dangerous.

In reality, the issue is not about curing the symptoms but dealing with the root cause using right principles and apparatus.

John Maynard Kynes said, “The difficulty lies not so much in developing new ideas as in escaping from old ones”

Let’s learn from mistakes

Dear Leader, we have made mistakes as a country and as politicians.

Leaders have to learn from their mistakes and most importantly, from the mistakes of others.

What hurt other leaders should not hurt you. Wisdom calls leaders to learn from others not to do the same thing that hurt others.

Let’s not fight each other

In Africa, we say when two elephant fight, the grass suffers the most. In Chinese they say, “People who fight fire with fire usually end up with ashes”.

Fighting leaders cripple the future. How do you learn from a person you are fighting with?

Let’s be responsible

Leaders should be responsible and accountable. Leaders should dwell much on the why part, than the what part?

The why you are doing a thing will determine your motive. The motive could be individualistic and insatiability, that cripples corporate development.

We have seen leaders who sanitise their ugly actions. We have ruined Zimbabwe, let be responsible and rebuild it.

Confucius once said, “To put the world in order, we must first put the nation in order; to put the nation in order, we must first put the family in order; to put the family in order, we must first cultivate our personal life; we must first set our hearts right.”

Dear Leader, this is the time to rebuild our country.

