COVID-19 unlocks Heschelle’s talent

CANADA-BASED Zimbabwean actress, writer and producer Natasha “Tash” Heschelle yesterday said the current lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the global COVID-19 pandemic had given her time to rediscover herself and explore her other artistic side as she released her latest single, Without Your Love.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The single, accompanied by a video, is now available on American multinational video hosting service, Vevo.

The latest single was produced by Slickah Beats while the 23-year-old actor self-produced the video.

The multi-talented Heschelle told NewsDay Life & Style that she would not be concentrating much on music for now as she focuses on her acting career.

“Although I am not really a singer, I just wrote this song Without Your Love which is my second single after Can’t Nobody Bring Me Down because I was bored during the lockdown and I wanted to pass time. Also, I wrote the song as part of my series Zahara: The Return and the video is available on Vevo,” she said.

“As an artiste I have been too experimental to express my artistic world, leading to this other side (music) which I have realised can also complement my first and most loved acting path.”

Heschelle is back on the screen with her first big production titled Zahara: The Return currently streaming on Amazon Prime Videos United Kingdom and United States and at several film festivals.

The film, which is also known as The Black Vampire Show, features Heschélle, as Helen Harris, alongside Curtis Morgan and Hannah Scott, and explores the history of slavery and racism as well as the tensions between a white supernatural world and black supernatural world as an ancient black druid rekindles her forbidden love with the son of her former master.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw