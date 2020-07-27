COVID-19 claims ex-RBZ director

FORMER director of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Banking Supervision, Norman Mataruka, has died from the deadly COVID-19 disease after being admitted to Parirenytwa Hospital, NewsDay business can reveal.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

As it stood on Sunday, the Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that Zimbabwe had 2512 confirmed cases, including 518 recoveries and thirty four (34) deaths.

News of Maturuka’s death was confirmed from RBZ governor John Mangudya who spoke to NewsDay business on Monday.

“What I am aware of around 4pm, yesterday thereabout, I was phoned about his condition then I immediately phoned the deputy minister of Health and Child Care Dr Magwiro (John Chamunorwa Mangwiro ) who was good enough to give his number so I then gave his number to his (Mataruka) wife,” Mangudya said.

“They spoke thereafter but what I heard this morning was that he (Mataruka) had passed on at Parirenyatwa. I don’t know full details but what I do know is that he did get to Parirenyatwa yesterday and I saw a message to say that he was at Parirenyatwa. But, this morning, he passed on.”

Mataruka was one of the longest serving senior officials at the RBZ but retired in February this year.

Mataruka had been previously suspended by Mangudya in October 2018 after being fingered in a money laundering scam by former Treasury head of communications, Acie Lumumba.

However, Mangudya later cleared Mataruka after investigations were carried out.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw