Costa prepares for life after football

FORMER Zimbabwe international defender Costa Nhamoinesu has started to prepare for life when he eventually calls time on his football career after recently attaining a diploma in sports management at the prestigious Johan Cruyff Institute in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The dreadlocked star has had an illustrious career at Czec Republic giants Sparta Praha, where he cemented his legendary status after clocking 200 games last week.

But at 34, the leftback knows he is reaching the twilight of his glittering career, which has seen him winning the league title with Sparta Praha, popularly known as Sparta Prague.

He has also played in the prestigious Uefa Champions league and Europa League. In addition, his impressive CV also includes representing the country at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, he did not feature regularly for the Czech Republic giants this season, and indications are that he could call time on his footballing career soon.

And as part of his preparation for life after football, the former Masvingo United and Amazulu darling has been improving his academics.

An elated Nhamoinesu used social media platforms to celebrate his achievement outside the football pitch.

“It’s been an interesting year with ups, downs, and confusions, but together with @AC Sparta Praha, we had a successful year not only on the field of play, but also academically! During this football season, I also managed to obtain a diploma in Master of Sport Management @Johan Cruyff Institute. Many thanks to the professors @Johan Cruyff Institute. And special thanks to professor Lukas Dorda, who helped me tremendously with my Final Master Project and with the entire study process. For all youths out there (especially the Ghetto youths), keep believing in yourselves and don’t set any limits. #ghettoyouths #keepthedreamalive #onedayisoneday #onepeople #theskyisthelimit #staysafe. There is no time to look down … #keepmoving,” he posted on his Twitter handle.

Sparta Praha congratulated the Zimbabwean for the historic achievement on its official Twitter account.

“Costa has completed his one-year studies at the John Cruyff Institute by defending his diploma thesis in recent days! Congratulations! It’s is clear that you will be ready for life after an active career!” the club wrote.

His latest achievement follows another milestone last week when the former Warriors star clocked 200 games for his club in the team’s 3-0 win over local rivals Jablonec in a league game.

The match was also used to celebrate Sparta’s 125th anniversary.

To celebrate the club’s anniversary, the club auctioned players’ jerseys — special black retro jerseys, reminiscent of the club’s original jerseys from the beginning of its history — with the proceeds going towards charity.

Nhamoinesu’s number 26 jersey fetched CZK7 100 (US$300) and it was the third most popular jersey in the bids.

Sparta managed to raise a total of CZK122 559 (US$5 187) from the auction.

The club, one of the most successful in Czech Republic, honoured the dreadlocked defender, who has on several occasions captained the team, with a memento jersey marked 200 at the back.

Writing on their Twitter account, Sparta Prague showed their appreciation for the Zimbabwe international by the words, “200 matches for Sparta. The man, the legend … COSTA!!!”

Nhamoinesu was part of the Warriors squad that participated at the 2017 African Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

However, the Warriors produced a calamitous performance to bow out in the first round with only a point from the drawn game against the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

