Chipawo pays tribute to Chiwoniso

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

CHILDREN’S Performing Arts Workshop (Chipawo) on Friday last week paid tribute to the late mbira songstress Chiwoniso Maraire through a cover version of her track, Vana Vanogwara, which is also dedicated to COVID-19 patients.

Maraire died on July 24, 2014.

Chipawo manager, Chipo Basopo, told NewsDay Life & Style that Maraire was still an inspiration to rising musicians and her music had remained relevant even in contemporary times.

“Kindly note we have no rights to this song and the video is not for profit-making. Vana Vanogwara speaks volumes to what is happening around the world due to COVID-19. There is so much suffering and pain. May God hear our prayers because His children are sick. We really need him in times like these,” she said.

Basopo said Chipawo was paying tribute to Chiwoniso, who was one of their 1989 students.

“Her music still lives with us. She has been a role model and some growing artistes are still inspired by her music despite that it has been years now since she passed on. She was proud to be a Zimbabwean and made the nation proud with her talent in playing mbira,” she said.

The cover of Vana Vanogwara was shared through social media platforms that include WhatsApp.

