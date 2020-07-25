Chaos rocks MDC-T

BY MOSES MATENGA

CHAOS and fierce factional fights continue to rock the Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T faction after a camp sympathetic to acting secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora nominated him to take over as party leader ahead of the planned extra-ordinary congress.

The development reportedly irked acting party chairperson Morgen Komichi, who on Thursday threatened disciplinary action against officials who organised the meeting that nominated Mwonzora.

“That was an illegal process that was not authorised by the leadership,” Komichi said.

“People should not do things without instructions from national leadership and things that are unconstitutional. I don’t know why they are doing that and who gave them the instruction to cause unnecessary problems. That is indiscipline and we don’t like that kind of behaviour. That was a bogus nomination not authorised by anyone.

“People were secretly called to that meeting and we were not even present as leadership. It was just a small team of stubborn people and we don’t know who gave them that instruction and we will investigate.”

The meeting was reportedly attended by 38 people and chaired by Simon Hove.

“The ground rules of the party shall be set and a neutral electoral board appointed and tasked to run all processes leading up to the extra-ordinary congress,” Komichi said.

Mwonzora could not be reached for comment.

