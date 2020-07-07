Chabvonga rebrands his music

MUSICIAN Jairos Chabvonga has rebranded his music, turning away from chimurenga to take up what he called tsika music, a traditional genre focusing on Zimbabwe’s norms and values.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Chabvonga told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the rebranding was a result of the advice he received from the late Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

“I had a deep and enlightening conversation with the late music icon Samanyanga that touched on a lot of things with music also forming part of the conversation. Mudhara told me that my music was good, everything was on point, but I needed my own identity as Jairos Chabvonga since this was the missing element that was supposed to be taken to the people,” he said.

Chabvonga said Tuku advised him that fans had to “have a feel of Jairos Chabvonga,” different from other musicians.

“I gave it deeper thought and told myself that I should, therefore, open my own book by rebranding to tsika music,” he said.

Chabvonga said he had also observed that chimurenga music was now politically polluted such that anyone associated with that brand was viewed in that frame.

“These are the words I am now following to rebuild my career with tsika music which largely extends to the apostolic sect where I have been a member for decades and this is what I know best,” he said.

Chabvonga said cutting off the chimurenga umbilical cord was going to be a gradual process as he already had five chimurenga albums, with the latest single, Tsika Dzechipostori, which was released last week, marking the beginning of that trajectory.

“With tsika music we will add more flavour, fasten the beat to be more danceable as some Zimbabweans seem to love dancing. The difference between the old music and new will be insignificant tempo as we will remove female voices, the lead guitar type brass section and add keyboards and domestic instruments that will form the core of my new genre,” he said.

The musician said he was open to work with artistes across genres.

“I believe our new journey will be more exciting and fun. We will always learn with time,” he said.

Chabvonga said he was inspired to venture into music by Thomas Mapfumo, the late greats, Pio Macheka, Robson Banda, Ephat Mujuru, Sekuru Gora and Tuku.

Chabvonga has worked with various artistes including dancehall chanter Soul Jah Love, contemporary singer Andy Muridzo and Rasta-Kwasa musician Dino Mudondo.

