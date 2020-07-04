Businessman rescues rural shop owners

MUTARE businessman Simbarashe Charamba has launched a programme to supply retailers in Manicaland province with goods for resale and save them from spiralling transport costs.

Charamba, the Family Choice Supermarket director, said the project, called the Wholesale Van Selling, will target all the seven districts in the province.

He said because of transport costs, some rural business people were struggling to travel to Mutare, the provincial capital, to buy basic commodities for resale in their shops, but his initiative will give them a lifeline.

“If you are aware, transportation is now expensive these days,” Charamba said.

“I have realised that some rural business people were now failing to cope with the current economic situation. They are failing to come to Mutare to buy basic food commodities for resale in their shops.”

“So, I have introduced the Wholesale Van Selling whereby I would be delivering food commodities to rural business centres in the entire Manicaland, we have salt, sugar, soap, flour, cooking oil and other basic food commodities.”

Charamba added: “This is a programme to help some of my colleagues in business in rural areas. I am not selling to individuals. I am only going to serve rural business people.

“I am giving the rural business people strength. I am not making much. At least, I am helping my business colleagues to stay in business and will target all small businesses in the entire Manicaland province.”

Charamba has been instrumental in carrying out door-to-door deliveries of subsidised roller meal to residents in the high-density suburbs of Mutare to curb long queues at retail shops where social distancing was not being respected.

