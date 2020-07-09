Auxillia pledges to emulate Chinese First Lady

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spouse, Auxillia yesterday pledged to emulate her Chinese counterpart, Peng Liyuan, in spearheading charity work aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

Brenna Matendere

On Tuesday, Peng donated over 842 000 masks and over 100 000 pieces of PPE to Zimbabwe while she extended the same gesture to several other African countries.

Yesterday, Auxillia, told a rented gathering of less privileged people at Gweru’s Mkoba Stadium where she donated food, blankets and sanitisers that she would do the same in urban centres where COVID-19 cases are on the increase.

“I have been moving around mostly in rural areas raising awareness on COVID-19 but now, I will focus on urban areas,” the First Lady said.

“You heard that the First Lady of China gave us some donations and also did the same to other African countries.

This is what I will also now do to help people fight the scourge especially in towns because that is where people gather the most and risk contracting the disease.”

She added: “The First Lady of China gave other African first ladies the PPE because it is a disease that is now spread globally so, we should join hands in fighting it. That is why I pledge to emulate the Chinese First Lady.”

Lately, the First Lady has been conducting her charity work mostly in rural areas where Zanu PF has solid support, but yesterday she indicated she would now be focusing on urban areas.

