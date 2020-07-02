2 die as truck overturns at Christmas Pass

TWO people died on the spot while others were injured when a haulage truck ferrying stockfeed failed to negotiate a curve at the Christmas Pass in Mutare and plunged into the lower lane while descending the steep curve into the city.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the accident.

“I can confirm that two people, who were in the haulage truck died, while others were injured,” he said.

Kakohwa could not ascertain the number of injured passengers taken to Victoria Chitepo Hospital.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, police officers were guarding bags of stockfeed strewn across the road.

Traffic was temporarily blocked as the police and fire brigade teams laboured to remove the wreckage from the lower

lane.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw