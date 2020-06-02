Zimsec sets June examination dates

THE Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) June examinations will begin on June 30 and end on July 23, the examinations board announced yesterday.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

In a statement, Zimsec board chair Eddie Mwenje said the revised examination timetable was done in accordance with COVID-19 mitigatory measures.

“The June 2020 examination session for the Ordinary and Advanced Levels has been scheduled as follows: Ordinary Level, Tuesday June 30 to Monday July 20, Advanced Level will start on June 30 to Thursday July 23,” Mwenje said.

He further said that an extended registration period for the November 2020 session had been opened and would close on June 25.

He said the extended registration would accommodate candidates who failed to meet the deadline for the November examinations and those who wished to add or delete subjects from their initial registration.

“The extended registration periods will accommodate candidates who failed to meet the deadline for the November examinations and candidates who wish to add or delete subjects from their initial registration, candidates who partially registered, but failed to remit examination fees and wish to top up their examination fees,” Mwenje said.

He said measures to contain the COVID-19 would be observed and examination material from Zimsec would be delivered while observing the mitigatory measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He further said more standalone centres would be created to minimise movement and contact between administrators and different centres.

“All heads of examination centres are required to put in place and enforce the measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic as directed by the government through Statutory Instrument 99,” he said.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw