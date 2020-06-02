Suspended Mutare boss gets golden handshake

SUSPENDED Mutare chamber secretary Cephas Vuta is set to receive US$48 951 for a car, four residential stands, among other benefits, as a golden handshake after reaching a mutual termination agreement with the local authority.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Vuta was suspended three weeks ago without benefits for alleged insubordination, among other charges.

On Friday, the warring parties agreed on a golden handshake.

“We reached a mutual termination of employment contract with Mutare City Council. Sometimes a man should know when to walk away and that is what I have done,” he told NewsDay yesterday.

The mutual termination of contract letter, seen by NewsDay, read: “Whereas the employee is employed as the chamber secretary and the parties have mutually resolved to terminate the employment contract which the agreement they have reduced into writing, that the employment contract be and is mutually terminated with the effect from May 29, 2020.

“That the employer shall pay the employee the following entitlements, US$48 951,95 being a pro rata equivalent for the vehicle which the employer was obliged to purchase for the value of US$71 637, the modalities of the payment shall be agreed within 14 days.

“The employee shall get three months’ salary in lieu of the notice, service pay as per conditions of the service, pro rata bonus in terms of the contract of employment, medical aid subscriptions shall be paid in terms of the contract of employment in the next three months.”

The letter added that: “The employee shall be entitled to purchase one residential stand one in the low-density, one in high-density, one commercial stand and one industrial at 40% market value, these stands must be offered to the employee within 60 days of this agreement.

“The employer shall pay severance package totalling three months’ salary to the employee within three months from date of this agreement, school fees and university tuition shall be paid up to August 2020 upon the production of requisite invoices.”

Vuta’s lawyer Chris Ndlovu confirmed the development and said it was good for his client to part ways with the local authority.

Council spokesperson Spren Mutiwi did not respond to questions sent to him over the matter.

