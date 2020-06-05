Music is my passion: Sibanda

BY ADMIRE JAMU-MLAMBO

RISING Chitungwiza-based businessman and gospel musician Cephas Sibanda, who is currently riding high with his popular song and video Gore Rino off the eight-track album Kumagumo Kwazvo, has revealed that singing is his passion.

The 36-year-old, who fronts The Shepherds outfit, told NewsDay Life & Style that he was inspired by the late Paul “Doctor Love” Matavire and Charles Charamba to venture into music.

“Music has always been my passion. Since I was young, I used to idolise Paul Matavire and Charles Charamba because of the way they organised their words and instruments,” he said.

“My latest album Kumagumo Kwazvo, which I released late last year, has been doing well both on television and radio.”

Sibanda, who is not new in the gospel music circles, has three albums under his belt since making a breakthrough in 2014, with his first album Ishe Akanaka, which carried eight songs.

“I am not a new kid on the block. I released Ishe Akanaka in 2014, which had tracks such as Handina Utiziro, Jesu Akafirei, Matarenda, Mununuri wangu and Jona,” he said.

“My second offering was in 2016 when I recorded NdezvaMwari Hauzvigoni, which I feel was well-received by the people, with Zvimwe Ramba becoming an outstanding track.”

Sibanda said him being a gospel musician was not by chance, but a passion and way of spreading the word of God.

“I must admit that singing gospel music helps me spread the word of God. I don’t expect any rewards from music as I take it as a pastime because I run a business, which is my main source of income,” he said.

The Gore Rino hitmaker also revealed that he has another eight-track album, which would be released next year.

