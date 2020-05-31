Juntal drops fourth 2020 single

RHUMBA King Farai “Juntal” Serima latest song Apa is likely to make waves on the local music scene, according to his manager Luckmore Kambadza.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Apa, his fourth single of the year after Chimodho, Gwanja and Handaigona, was released recently along with a video and it’s available on online stores.

Kambadza told NewsDay Life & Style that Apa was not just a love song, but it also introduced new dancing patterns.

“It’s not just a love song but it gets people to the dance floor introducing new dancing patterns. As I see it music lovers are likely to dance more on this one than they did on Mutupo. It’s going to surpass Mutupo’s record,” he said.

“The dancing pattern is a fusion of an African feel and rhumba.”

Juntal started his music career singing in a school choir and turned to urban grooves after completing his studies.

In 2011 he switched to Afro Rhumba and released an album titled Dzimba Idzi.

