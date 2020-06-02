Guards, prisoners test positive for COVID-19

TWO Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) officers and two inmates at Beitbridge Prison have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

BY REX MPHISA

According to sources, this had already been communicated to relevant authorities in Beitbridge and nationally.

ZPCS spokesperson Meta Khanyezi said she was out of office and would call back with more detailed information.

An hour later, she was reportedly locked in a meeting with her bosses, according to the person who answered her mobile phone.

By late last night, she still had not yet responded to the enquiry.

However, sources at the Beitbridge Prison said two officers and two inmates tested positive to COVID-19.

It was not exactly clear where or when they were tested, but inmates from the remand prison were conspicuous by their absence at the magistrates and regional courts in recent days.

There are 13 positive cases at the COVID-19 isolation centre in the border town, but according to hospital sources, none of those confirmed positive were showing signs of sickness.

“Not any of the cases at Beitbridge are active, but people have been isolated at the Beitbridge quarantine centre,” the source said.

Beitbridge is the reception centre for scores of Zimbabweans arriving from South Africa on forced or voluntary repatriation.

Among those at the Beitbridge facility are three Malawians.

